Ambati Rambabu releases irrigation water to Krishna Delta for Kharif season

The Andhra Pradesh State Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu had released the irrigation water to Krishna Delta to Ayakattu in for the kharif season. The 1500 cusecs of irrigation water released to the eastern delta and 500 cusecs to the western delta. The release of Irrigation water so early is a record in the history of the Krishna Delta. The government released the irrigation water a months early

The Krishna Delta covers an area of ​​13 lakh acres across the districts of Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and West Godavari respectively. With the availability of plenty of water in the Pulichinitala, 35 TMC of irrigated water became available. Monsoon winds will enter AP in the next two days while the farmers hope irrigation will not be a problem with the arrival of monsoon winds.

It is learned that the government has already released irrigation water in the Godavari delta from June 1. As the Kharif season will be completed in November and second crop is likely to start in December, the irrigation officials estimate that the Krishna Delta will require 155 TMC of irrigation water.