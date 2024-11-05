Ambati wears shirt with Jagan’s image in Tirumala

Tirumala: YSRCP senior leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu created flutter in Tirumala on Monday by wearing shirt with the photo of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Devotees coming to Tirumala for Venkateswara Swamy darshan are not supposed to carry other faith signs, deities, person’s photos, political party flags and raise slogans and this rule has been under implementation since several decades in TTD.

Several peoplecriticised Rambabu for wearing a shirt with Jagan’s photo in a temple. One should follow and respect the temple tradition, they added. BJP MP CMRamesh, who also visited Tirumala on the same day, said that he will complain to the TTD management about Ambati Rambabu. He said the YSRCP leader has no respect over temple traditions and his act is not acceptable.