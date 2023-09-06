Ambedkar ideas eternal, says Prakash Ambedkar

Srikakulam: Drafting committee chairman of Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar’s ideas are essential for achievement of social justice, said B R Ambedkar’s great grandson, Prakash Ambedkar. Ambedkar India Mission (AIM) AP state leaders P V Sunil Kumar, BSS Prasad Kumar alias Taekwondo Srinu, B Nalini Mohan, K Hari Krishna and others called on Ambedkar’s great grandson Prakash Ambedkar in Mumbai on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Prakash Ambedkar said that weaker sections should get political power which is a base to achieve social justice in India and then only weaker sections, backward classes will be empowered. On the occasion, the AIM leaders explained about their plan of action and their activities for the welfare of scheduled castes and weaker sections people for which Prakash Ambedkar lauded and assured to provide assistance.

The AIM leaders visited Ambedkar memorial house ‘Raja Gruha’ at Dadar in Mumbai. They launched its membership drive at Raja Gruha’ and issued a membership receipt to Prakash Ambedkar. Prakash Ambedkar released a book ‘THOO…’ written by AIM leader P V Sunil Kumar on the occasion.