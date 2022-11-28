Ambedkar Marg works on fast pace: Prashant Reddy

Hyderabad: Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said that the 125-feet tall statue of Dr B R Ambedkar near Tank Bund would be completed by February 2023.

Prashant Reddy, along with welfare minister Koppula Eshwar visited the site on Monday. He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had a great respect towards Dr. Ambedkar and that is why 11.5 acre land was allocated for the construction of Dr. Ambedkar statue in the centre of the city.

The Ambedkar Marg on Tank Bund would have a Parliament like structure upon which the statue is built. The building will also have a photo gallery depicting the life of Dr. Ambedkar and a mini theatre in it.

The minister said that Ambedkar Marg works were underway at a fast pace. He said that the marg will be thrown open during the Ambedkar Jayanti programs in April.