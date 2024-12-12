AI-powered digital initiatives at RGIA

Hyderabad: The GMR Airports on Wednesday launched an AI-powered digital twin platform at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), aiming to revolutionise airport operations and transform the passenger experience. It also unveiled the next generation Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC), which would integrate airside, landside, and terminal operations into a unified system, utilising real-time data to optimise decision-making and minimise disruption for seamless operations.

This was launched by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday in the presence of GMR Group Airports Chairman GBS Raju, GMR Airports Chief Innovation Officer SGK Kishore, and GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker. This state-of-the-art facility brings real-time synergy between various stakeholders within the airport ecosystem, marking a transformative step in airport management. The digital twin platform in a phased manner will be adopted as the standard operating model across all GMR-operated airports.

Kishore said, “Our new AI-enabled digital platform and the APOC set new standards in modernising operations and elevating passenger satisfaction. By integrating real-time data and advanced analytics, we ensure smooth passenger flow, reduced wait times, and personalised services, shaping the future of air travel with unparalleled efficiency and safety.”

The key features include intelligent crowd management, wherein the platform employs real-time analytics to optimise passenger flow and security, reducing congestion and enhancing safety; flow and queue analytics; passenger experience analytics; real-time insights; enhanced throughput; gate usage; and dwell times are achieved through continuous monitoring, improving overall efficiency. It would also strengthen security and passenger flow. The analytics ensure a smooth and secure travel experience. For landside operations, this feature reduces traffic congestion and improves passenger handling through early detection of issues.

The APOC, powered by the digital twin platform, integrates multiple stakeholders, including airlines, ground handlers, and air traffic control, fostering collaborative decision-making and comprehensive situational awareness. This holistic approach ensures proactive responses to operational challenges, ultimately delivering unparalleled efficiency, safety, and passenger satisfaction.