Ambitious plan in store for makeover of SV Medical College & Ruia Hospital

Tirupati: At last, the much-awaited development plan of the Ruia hospital and SV Medical College (SVMC) appears to become a reality with the ground breaking ceremony for the Rs 400 cr project taking place on Monday.

With this project the 60-year-old SVMC and Ruia hospital will get a modern look and are expected to meet the requirements for the next few decades.

It was proposed to upgrade the facilities at both the college and teaching hospital which can also pave the way for getting required approvals to start super speciality courses. The government has accorded administrative sanction through GO MS No.32 on March 22, 2021 itself, but the project was kept pending all these days. Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, Hyderabad was given the contract to complete the project.

While there was an ambitious plan for the new project, in the first phase, the State government has accorded permission for construction of 24x7 acute care block (one floor), lecture theatre block (four floors) and two sumps with 4.50 lakh litres capacity with the Union government funds of Rs 75 crore.

It should be completed in 30 months and will provide 650 beds. Accordingly, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy laid the foundation stone for the acute care block on Monday.

Under the total plan, the 24x7 main hospital will be built in a plinth area of 4,38,870 sft with B+7 floors whereas the B+4 OPD block is proposed in 1,62,620 sft. Renovation to the existing Ruia hospital main building in 1,80,900 sft will also be carried out and a cafeteria will also be constructed.

Also, the new B+4 lecture theatre block with 96,108 sft and renovation of the existing SVMC building in 4,01,156 sft will be taken up. Of these, the new lecture block will be taken up in the first phase. In addition, G+5 UG men hostel with 180 students capacity in 43,700 sft and another G+5 UG women's hostel in 48,800 sft along with paramedical hostels separately for men and women with 300 capacity each will be taken up under the modernisation project. In addition, vertical expansion of the 4th floor of the existing male internees' hostel and 2nd and 3rd floors of Sr Men's hostel will be taken up.

As the first phase of works will be commencing now, it is expected that the remaining phases will also be carried out in the near future.