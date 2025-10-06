Ambuja Cements to set up eco-friendly grinding unit at Gangavaram Port

Visakhapatnam: Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the Adani Group, is set to establish a state-of-the-art cement grinding unit within the industrial estate of Adani Gangavaram Port. This strategic development forms a cornerstone of the group’s port-based industrial ecosystem, designed to promote sustainable infrastructure while minimising environmental impact.

Spanning 8 hectares, the facility will be developed without the need for new land acquisition as it is located within the port’s designated industrial zone.

The grinding unit will utilise industrial by-products such as slag and fly ash from nearby steel and power plants, supporting circular economy principles. Key raw materials such as clinker and gypsum will be transported via rail and sea to reduce carbon emissions.

Categorised as an orange category project due to its low environmental footprint, the plant will operate without fuel combustion or chemical processing.

Water conservation is another feature of the project. The unit is designed for minimal water usage and will operate with zero liquid discharge, preserving local water resources and maintaining ecological balance.