Amid viral fevers, corporators flay bogus RO plants

Nellore: In the wake viral fevers spreading over the city, Corporators representing for Nellore municipal corporation, started taking action against bogus Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants organisers on Monday.

As per the guidelines, it is mandatory for RO plant organisers to have International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) certification issued by the government to run such plants. And it is the responsibility of the administration to inspect RO plants regularly in the city whether they have ISO or not.

But, most of these plants are running without ISO certification and causing serious health hazards to the public.

With the situation becoming worse, 14th division (Balaji Nagar) Corporator Kartham Pratham Reddy (TDP) has declared war against running bogus RO water plants in the city. He met Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan along with locals during Public Grievance Redress System (PGRS) and submitted a representation urging him to take action against bogus water plants in the city.

He said that there is no other choice for the people of Nellore city to depend on RO plants for drinking water due to water scarcity and the bogus water plant organisers are using this opportunity to their advantage.

Corporator Pratham Reddy alleged that some of RO water plant organisers are supplying water collected from municipal taps, pumps etc without purifying it and making people to suffer with water borne diseases.

In his representation to the NMC Commissioner, the Corporator urged the municipal authorities to launch flash raids on bogus RO plants to protect public health.