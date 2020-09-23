Amidst TDP and BJP protest AP CM YS Jagan offers prayers in Tirumala temple without sign on declaration

Tirupati: Amidst opposition parties TDP and BJP staging protest across the Chittoor District, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy entered into the Tirumala temple without signing on the declaration, on Wednesday, as well as offers prayers to the main deity and participated in Srivari Garuda Seva on the occasion of Brahmotsavams. Before the participation in Garud Seva, AP CM Jagan had presented Silk Vastrams to God on behalf of the state government.

CM YS Jagan reached Renigunta Airport from New Delhi at evening 4 pm and proceeded to Tirumala hill shrine. After taking a few minutes rest, CM arrived at Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, and from there CM carried the Silk Vastrams in traditional attire. On CM's arrival at Temple MahaDwaram priests and officials of TTD welcomed him with traditional temple manners. After offering the prayers to the main deity at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, CM YS Jagan participated in the Srivari Garuda Seva which was observed on the fifth day of the annual Brahmotsavam.

Following the Vhana Seva CM went to SriPadmavathi Guest house Tirumala for staying. According to official information CM will go to temple darshan once again on Thursday morning along with Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa. Tomorrow both CMs will lay the foundation stone for new Karnataka choultry at Tirumala, which was funded by the Karnataka government.

It is learnt that no one official did not dare to ask the CM for giving declaration.

Earlier, AP state Deputy CMs K NaryanaSwamy and Alla Nani, Ministers PeddiReddy Ramchandra Reddy and Mekapati Gautham Reddy, as well as Government whip CheviReddy BhaskarReddy, APIIC Chairperson and Nagari MLA RK Roja, TTD EO AnilKumar Singhal, Chairman YV Subba Reddy welcomed the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Renigunta airport.

In the meanwhile, Tirupati Urban Police deployed a large number of police personnel and unprecedented security arrangements for CM tour and placed the police with weapons along the road from Renigunta airport to Tirumala. As a preventive measure police kept the TDP and BJP local leaders in house arrest in Tirupati city.

Whereas officials and dignitaries were seen around 500 only in Garuda Seva, all the galleries were seen as a deserted look without devotees.