Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh to campaign in AP today

All the political parties have stepped up their campaigning efforts in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the general elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party has formed an alliance with the TDP-Jana Sena coalition and has entered the election fray in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central ministers have been actively involved in campaigning for the alliance candidates.

Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh are set to visit Andhra Pradesh for election campaigning. Amit Shah will participate in a public meeting in Dharmavaram district along with TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. The leaders will campaign for BJP candidate Satya Kumar in the region. Amit Shah will later move on to Telangana for further campaigning.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh will visit Andhra Pradesh today as well. He will reach Kadapa at 12 noon and then proceed to Jammalamadugu for a public meeting. He will then travel to Adhoni for another public meeting along with the BJP assembly candidate PV Pardhasaradhi. The events are scheduled to take place throughout the day.

The alliance of BJP and TDP-Jan Sena is leaving no stone unturned in their campaign efforts in Andhra Pradesh, with top leaders like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh actively participating in the election rallies. The general elections in Andhra Pradesh are shaping up to be highly competitive with all the major parties vying for the support of the voters.