‘Amma Trust’ donates for a girl’s medical expenses
Anantapur: `A philanthropist came to the rescue of a nine-year-old girl, who was suffering from life-threatening health issue, by donating for her medical expenses.
Lakshmi Devi, a slum dweller on town outskirts, is a daily wage labourer trying to make both ends meet after her husband deserted her. She has three children, mentally sick son Babu (13) and two daughters - Rohini (9) and Sai (4).
Rohini was diagnosed with liver infection by the doctors in Bengaluru. They told the mother that the girl should be operated immediately and it costs Rs 4 lakh. She returned to Anantapur as she couldn’t bear the expenses.
A local doctor, who pitied her plight, recommended her case to philanthropist Tarimela Ramana Reddy, who is known as ‘Good Samaritan’ and runs Amma Trust. He immediately gave a cheque toward the surgery cost in the name of the hospital and Rohini was successfully operated last week.
Raman Reddy came to know that a casual labourer Narasimhulu has six children, all suffering with genetic heart defects. Moved at their plight, he donated Rs 7.5 lakh for the operational expenses to correct the disorder. Ramana is a business man, who donates 30 per cent of his profits to charity.