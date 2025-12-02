Amrutha Health scheme cards distributed to 172 beneficiaries in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi: District Collector Shyam Prasad distributed Amrutha Health Scheme cards to beneficiaries at the PGRS Hall in the local Collectorate on Monday, reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing free healthcare to vulnerable groups under the NTR Arogyaseva Scheme.

The Collector said the Amrutha Health Scheme, launched as part of the State Government’s social responsibility efforts, ensures free medical treatment for elderly residents in old-age homes and orphaned children staying in registered care institutions across Sri Sathya Sai district. A total of 172 beneficiaries—55 orphaned children and 117 elderly residents—received the health cards.

He stated that cardholders are eligible for completely cashless treatment at all empanelled hospitals in the district through the NTR Arogyaseva network. “The core objective is to provide end-to-end free, cashless medical services to the most vulnerable sections of society,” he said.