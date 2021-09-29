Amul benefitting AP farmers in a big way, says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it has become inevitable for dairies across the state to increase the price of milk procured from farmers after Amul entered the market and added that the income of dairy farmers has increased from Rs 5 to Rs 15 per litre.

During the review at camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said some vested interests had destroyed cooperative service dairies for their self interest. He said such conditions were created for most of the cooperative service dairies, that they were not able to function properly, with the intention of benefitting only Heritage Dairy.

The Chief Minister said the state government has been implementing YSR Cheyutha and Aasara schemes for sustainable economic development of women and they bought cattle to increase their income and added that the state government has been constructing BMCUs (bulk milk units) to support them. He said a transparent co-operative system will benefit women and directed the officials to strengthen cooperative system in villages and restore Chittoor Dairy.

The Chief Minister unveiled Jagannanna Palavelluva guidelines for secretaries and training handbook designed by the Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation.

He said aqua hubs and retail shops are being setup across the state not only to provide nutritious food to the people, but also to provide better prices to aqua farmers by increasing local consumption.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure subsidies being provided for aquaculture sector are directly reached to the farmers.

He asked them to come up with ideas to open a small size restaurants at aqua hubs

in future.

The Chief Minister also released the Fish Andhra logo. The officials informed the Chief Minister that around 40,000 people will be directly employed through aqua hubs and affiliated retail stores and added that around 75–80 aqua hubs and 14,000 retail outlets will be made available by January 26. The pre-processing and processing units will be ready by December next year. They said steps are being taken to set up 10 processing plants and 23 pre-processing plants so that syndicate could be checked and farmers will get better prices.