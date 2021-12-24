An elderly woman donates a land worth Rs. 3 crore for construction of hospital in West Godavari

An old woman who believed building a hospital in her village Velivennu in Undarajavaram in West Godavari district would be beneficial to the poor donated her land to spread generosity. Going into the details, the government of Andhra Pradesh has sanctioned a 10-bed primary health centre for Velivennu village in West Godavari district.



With all the expensive lands in the village becoming a big problem for the land acquisition, Seethamma, the wife of the late Burugupalli Subbarao of the village, came to know about this. The 76-year-old, who is unable to walk, responded immediately and decided to give her land. Out of his seven acres, she donated one acre of land worth Rs 3 crore.



The documents were registered in the name of the government and handed over to the Revenue authorities on Thursday in the presence of local ZPTC member Bhaskara Ramaiah and urged to build a hospital in the name of their couple and provide medical services to the poor.



However, Seethamma's husband Subba Rao died four years ago and relatives are now looking after Seetamma as they has no children.