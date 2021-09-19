An idea that needs backing of all

The demand to link Aadhaar card number to alcohol purchase should be converted into an agitation and everyone who lost their dear ones, continue to be poor due to the liquor addiction of their family members, should become part of it.

Linking of Aadhaar to sale of liquor will help the government in implementing the welfare schemes in much better manner and it would help in protecting public health too.

Extending welfare schemes to those who spend huge money on liquor is a crime.