Anakapalli: Carrying a doli, tribals submit their grievance

Anakapalli: Drawing the attention of concerned authorities, tribals belonging to Rolugunta mandal of Anakapalli district submitted their grievances in a novel way.

280 Tribals reside in hamlets, including Sigaralosingi, Kothalosingi, Pedagaruvu and Pithrigadda. Even after making repeated representations of their woes with the officials concerned, the tribals mentioned that no action has been taken so far to resolve their problems faced in the tribal area. Absence of proper roads and lack of educational institutions, Anganwadi centres, safe drinking water facility were some of the problems the tribals conveyed. This apart, they stated that they do not have pattas for the lands they cultivate crops. Bringing them to the notice of the officials, the tribals carried a person in a doli and attended the special grievance platform ‘spandanda’ organised at the mandal. By carrying the doli, they attended the spandana programme, shared their ordeals they go through on a regular basis to meet their needs and health emergencies.

Honorary president of Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sangham Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee K Govinda Rao, KVPS district secretary E Chiranjeevi, tribals K Narasayya, S Venkat Rao and K Nagesh were among those who submitted their grievances.

Before submitting their representation to the district officials, they raised slogans and demanded the authorities to pay heed to their woes and consider appropriate measures to iron them out.