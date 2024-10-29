Anakapalli dist will become an industrial hub: Ravindra

Visakhapatnam: People of Andhra Pradesh want TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party to work together and the alliance government will remain in power for another two decades, said Minister for Mines and Excise Kollu Ravindra.

He arrived in Anakapalli for the first time after he was appointed as the in-charge Minister for the district.

Speaking at a meeting held with the leaders of NDA in Anakapalli, the district in-charge Minister stated that people ended anarchic rule of the YSRCP and opted for the coalition government in the State by giving a huge majority during the Assembly polls.

The Minister opined that the 2024 poll results were proof for the hardship faced by people during the last five years.

Ravindra recalled that the people blessed the TDP, JSP and BJP alliance in the State by providing 94 per cent seats which was recorded nowhere else in the world in elections.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu were working sincerely to complete the pending projects including Polavaram and the setting up of new railway zone.

Further, the in-charge Minister informed that the new State government is moving forward with the Chief Minister’s ‘Swarnandhra Vision 2047’. Also, the Minister said that Anakapalli would be transformed into an industrial hub.

Ravindra said that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy destroyed all the systems in the State during the last five years. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders looted the lands in Visakhapatnam. Rushikonda palace is a proof of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s anarchic governance, he added.

Kollu Ravindra has made it clear that all the promises made in the NDA manifesto in the State will be implemented.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that the YSRCP government ignored the development of Anakapalli district during its tenure.

The Home Minister mentioned that the NDA government will take all measures to develop the district as a model district in the State. Later, the in-charge minister conducted a review meeting with the district officials along with Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu. The Minister discussed various pending projects and instructed the district officials to accelerate their completion.

Anakapalli MP C M Ramesh, MLAs Konathala Ramakrishna and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, State Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and BC Sadhikara Samithi convenor Malla Surendra were present.