Anakapalli district police seize 448 kg ganja
Anakapalli: More than 448 kg ganja was seized by Anakapalli district police at two different places on Tuesday. Briefing the details here on Tuesday, the Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha mentioned that 408 kg ganja and 2-kg hashish oil worth Rs 21 lakh were seized by V Madugula police during the vehicle checks.
A lorry, a van, a motorcycle, three cell phones, ganja and hashish oil (liquid ganja) were seized from the accused, the SP said. On receiving reliable information about ganja transportation, K Kotapadu CI Pydapunaidu and SI Narayana Rao along with V Madugula police station personnel conducted a raid on the outskirts of Garika Bandha village on Tuesday and seized the ganja packed in 204 packets.
In another raid, Kothakota police seized 40 kg ganja and arrested four persons after chasing a car, the SP said. Ganja was detected by Kothakota CI G Koteswara Rao, SI Srinivas, Rolugunta SI Ramakrishna, Ravikamatham SI Raghuvarma and their staff while conducting vehicle checks at Dondapudi check post.
The SP said that the persons in the vehicle tried to escape but the police chased them and nabbed them. 40 kg ganja, five mobile phones and Rs 8,000 cash were seized from them.
Speaking on the occasion, SP Tuhin Sinha stated that special attention was paid to place a check to illegal transportation of cannabis. Static check post and dynamic check post are established and vehicle checks will be conducted to nab the ganja peddlers, he added.
Based on special intelligence information, six accused were arrested and 448 kg ganja, 2-kg hashish oil, vehicles and cash were seized, the SP informed.