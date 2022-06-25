Anakapalli : Fight against removal of pensioners' from list continues

Anakapalli : Former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana made it clear that the TDP will fight against the YSRCP government for removing eligible pensioners' names from the list.

Speaking at a party meeting held at Anakapalli on Saturday, the former MLA pointed out that the YSRCP had cut down on the beneficiaries list and that the TDP would continue its fight for it. Further, the former MLA mentioned that the portfolio would be given to those who strive hard for the party and strengthen its presence in AP.

Satyanarayana said the TDP would stage protests on behalf of the people until the eligible persons were included in the welfare schemes. Expressing ire over the exclusion of beneficiaries, he warned that demonstrations would be staged, involving people from various sections of society at different levels.

TDP state BC cell convener Malla Surendra alleged that in Anakapalli town itself, 1,500 people were deprived of pensions for various reasons. He accused the officials concerned for joining hands with the YSRCP in harassing the TDP leaders and targeting them. The conference was attended by party activists, leaders and women.