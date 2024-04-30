YSRCP Candidate Velampalli Seeks Votes in 25th Division of Vijayawada

Vijayawada Central Constituency candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, accompanied by local division corporator Banka Shankuntala and others, has been actively campaigning in the 25th division, focusing on areas around Gunta. Rao has been going door-to-door, requesting votes and highlighting the welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Rao expressed confidence in CM Jagan's leadership, stating that the welfare schemes will continue only if the Chief Minister is re-elected. He praised CM Jagan for his focus on development and promised to work towards the betterment of the constituency if elected.

In response, rival candidate Bonda Uma has been critical of Velampalli, accusing him of being associated with various illegal activities. Uma challenged Velampalli to contest without the support of CM Jagan, claiming that the bonda family is linked to rowdyism, gangsterism, and other criminal activities.

Despite the allegations, Velampalli remains undeterred, focusing on his campaign efforts and connecting with the local community in the 25th division. People in the area seem to be supportive of CM Jagan's welfare schemes and are looking forward to continued development under his leadership.