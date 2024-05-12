  • Menu
Anakapalli: NDA alliance candidates garner encouraging response

Anakapalli: NDA alliance candidates garner encouraging response
Anakapalli Lok Sabha alliance candidate C M Ramesh at a media conference held in the district on Saturday

Anakapalli : Anakapalli Lok Sabha alliance candidate C M Ramesh expressed confidence that there is a large scope for the NDA alliance to come to power both at the Centre and in the state.

Addressing media along with leaders from alliance parties here on Saturday, Ramesh mentioned that people should not be confused while voting and pressing the right symbol.

Alliance candidates are contesting on glass, cycle and lotus symbols, he reiterated, cautioning people to take a minute before selecting the right symbol.

Apart from the Anakapalli parliamentary seat, he expressed confidence in the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party candidates’ clean sweep in the seven assembly constituencies of Anakapalli district. The LS candidate stated that he would win with a majority of 2 lakh-plus votes.

Sharing his campaigning experience, he said that the response received from the people indicated the victory of the alliance candidates. “People are vexed with the YSRCP government and they could hardly wait to see the NDA alliance forming government,” C M Ramesh said.

