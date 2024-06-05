Parties should settle their cases through Lok Adalat

Gadwal: Justice K. Kusa, Chairman of the District Legal Service Authority, highlighted that parties have the opportunity to settle civil cases through compromise instead of lengthy court proceedings. Along with Justice Ganta Kavitha Devi, secretary of the District Legal Service Authority, announced that the second national Lok Adalat will be held on June 8 in Gadwal and Alampur courts. They noted that various cases, including those involving husband and wife, land disputes, domestic violence, drunk driving, check bounces, and insurance, can be settled in Lok Adalat, with 1504 such cases in the district.

justice K. Kusa mentioned that 1504 cases have been identified in the district and reported to the High Court, with arrangements made to solve more than 2000 cases. In the previous Adalat, 3060 cases were resolved in the district. Lok Adalat helps parties save time and court fees, and all parties are encouraged to settle cases courteously and amicably.