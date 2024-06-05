Odisha awaits new BJP CM

Bhubaneswar: Amid speculation over who would be the next chief minister of Odisha, State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Wednesday said the party's parliamentary board will take a decision on it in a day or two. Speaking to reporters, he also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an election rally in Berhampur, had said that the new BJP chief minister would take oath on June 10.



"The selection of the CM will be based on the criteria set by the PM -- an Odia who will uphold the culture and tradition of the State will be the next chief minister of Odisha," Samal said.

Maintaining that all commitments made by the BJP before the polls would be fulfilled, he said the Assembly election was fought to protect Odia pride, culture and tradition. "The people trusted BJP's assurances and the new government will certainly work for those. People have rejected the idea of a non-Odia CM and voted for the BJP," he added.