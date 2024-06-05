Live
- Dalai Lama congratulates PM Modi after election results
- Chandrika Ravi Becomes The First Indian Actress To Host A Radio Show In The US
- Nourish Your Skin Naturally: 5 Ayurvedic Tips for Dry Skin
- Should You Drink Sugarcane Juice in Summer? Benefits and Side Effects
- Odisha awaits new BJP CM
- Porsche case: Minor accused's remand to juvenile home extended by a week
- Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory
- Parties should settle their cases through Lok Adalat
- BRS MLA s face significant set bac
- AYUSH Deputy Director Hemalatha met the Collector to organize Pancha Karma
Just In
Odisha awaits new BJP CM
Amid speculation over who would be the next chief minister of Odisha, State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Wednesday said the party's parliamentary board will take a decision on it in a day or two.
Bhubaneswar: Amid speculation over who would be the next chief minister of Odisha, State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Wednesday said the party's parliamentary board will take a decision on it in a day or two. Speaking to reporters, he also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an election rally in Berhampur, had said that the new BJP chief minister would take oath on June 10.
"The selection of the CM will be based on the criteria set by the PM -- an Odia who will uphold the culture and tradition of the State will be the next chief minister of Odisha," Samal said.
Maintaining that all commitments made by the BJP before the polls would be fulfilled, he said the Assembly election was fought to protect Odia pride, culture and tradition. "The people trusted BJP's assurances and the new government will certainly work for those. People have rejected the idea of a non-Odia CM and voted for the BJP," he added.