BRS MLA s face significant set bac

Gadwal: In Nadigadda, the MLAs have faced significant setbacks in the recent parliamentary elections. Six months ago, in the assembly elections, BRS (Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi) secured two assembly seats in Nadigadda. However, in the parliamentary elections, their influence was notably reduced. The BJP, which had minimal impact in the assembly elections, made a significant comeback, winning the majority in the Gadwala constituency and rising to second place in the Alampur constituency.



In the Gadwal constituency's assembly elections, BRS candidate Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy received 94,097 votes, Congress candidate Sarita got 87,061 votes, and BJP candidate Baligera Siva Reddy secured 7,558 votes. However, in the parliamentary elections, BJP candidate Bharat Prasad received 78,869 votes, Congress candidate Mallu Ravi got 59,238 votes, and BRS candidate RS Praveen Kumar got 45,247 votes. The BJP candidate achieved a majority of 19,631 votes in Gadwal, pushing the BJP to the forefront and relegating the Congress and BRS candidates to second and third places, respectively. This marked a surprising and dramatic shift in the political landscape of Nadigadda.

In Nadigadda, the political scenario has undergone a significant change, especially for the BRS (Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi). The recent parliamentary elections saw a surprising shift in voter preferences. In the Alampur constituency's last assembly election, BRS candidate Vijayudu received 104,060 votes, Congress candidate Sampath Kumar got 73,483 votes, and BJP candidate secured 4,711 votes. However, in the parliamentary elections, BJP candidate Bharat Prasad garnered 55,053 votes, Congress candidate Mallu Ravi received 59,790 votes, and BRS candidate RS Praveen Kumar got 53,466 votes, with the Congress achieving a majority of 4,737 votes.

This resulted in a significant reshuffling of positions: the Congress, which was second in the assembly elections, moved to the first place; the BRS, which was first, dropped to the third place; and the BJP, which was fourth, climbed to the second place.

Particularly notable is the decline of BRS candidate RS Praveen Kumar in his own constituency, Alampur. Despite winning the assembly elections with a substantial majority of over 30,000 votes, he was unable to maintain his lead in the parliamentary elections, finishing third. This decline in votes within his own constituency reflects a broader setback for the BRS, leading to internal challenges and party ranks falling apart. The party and its supporters are struggling to digest this unexpected outcome, given their previous strong performance.