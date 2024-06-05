  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

AYUSH Deputy Director Hemalatha met the Collector to organize Pancha Karma

AYUSH Deputy Director Hemalatha met the Collector to organize Pancha Karma
x
Highlights

AYUSH Regional Deputy Director Dr. Hemalatha paid a courtesy call on Nagar Kurnool District Collector Udayakumar at the collector's camp office on Wednesday afternoon.

Nagarkurnool: AYUSH Regional Deputy Director Dr. Hemalatha paid a courtesy call on Nagar Kurnool District Collector Udayakumar at the collector's camp office on Wednesday afternoon. On this occasion, they requested to allot suitable space for the management of AYUSH dispensaries and also for setting up Pancha Karma in the district center.

The Collector suggested that appropriate orders will be issued if suitable rooms are indicated in the District hospital for the administration of Panchakarma, after which the Unani Dispensary in the town was inspected. AYUSH Nodal Officer Dr. Gopal, Dr. Manjula, Dr. Shabhaj Malik, Pharmacists Murali Krishna, Dasharath, Bhaskar, Govind participated in the program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X