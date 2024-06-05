AYUSH Deputy Director Hemalatha met the Collector to organize Pancha Karma

Live
Just In
Highlights
AYUSH Regional Deputy Director Dr. Hemalatha paid a courtesy call on Nagar Kurnool District Collector Udayakumar at the collector's camp office on Wednesday afternoon.
Nagarkurnool: AYUSH Regional Deputy Director Dr. Hemalatha paid a courtesy call on Nagar Kurnool District Collector Udayakumar at the collector's camp office on Wednesday afternoon. On this occasion, they requested to allot suitable space for the management of AYUSH dispensaries and also for setting up Pancha Karma in the district center.
The Collector suggested that appropriate orders will be issued if suitable rooms are indicated in the District hospital for the administration of Panchakarma, after which the Unani Dispensary in the town was inspected. AYUSH Nodal Officer Dr. Gopal, Dr. Manjula, Dr. Shabhaj Malik, Pharmacists Murali Krishna, Dasharath, Bhaskar, Govind participated in the program.
