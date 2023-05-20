Anakapalli: North Andhra deprived of irrigation projects under YSRCP rule says N Chandrababu Naidu

Anakapalli : Anakapalli jaggery market will regain its lost glory and issues experienced by sugarcane farmers would be resolved as soon as TDP comes to power, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu assured.

As the wheels of the roadshow vehicle moved towards Anakapalli on Friday evening as a part of the last leg of ‘Idem Karma Mana Rashtraniki Programme, Naidu addressed a massive crowd and said farmers used to cultivate sugarcane in 80,000 acres earlier. But now it has shrunk to 30,000 acres as the state government has been harassing the cultivators by filing false cases against them, pointed out Naidu.

In the past four years, not a single irrigation project was completed in North Andhra. During TDP’s rule, the then government initiated projects to provide water supply to over 8 lakh acres in North Andhra. But the YSRCP did not allot a single rupee for any irrigation project thus far, Naidu alleged.



Income has fallen flat and expenses have skyrocketed in the YSRCP’s rule, Naidu said, assuring that people would lead an attack-free life once the TDP comes back to power. “It is pathetic to note that a well-progressed state such as Andhra Pradesh has become debt-ridden due to ‘reverse’ governance. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy keeps claiming that the YSRCP is pro-poor. But in reality, the government is against the poor,” stated Naidu.

Rushikonda that holds a historical significance has now become clean-tonsured, TDP chief lamented.

Speaking about YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, Naidu said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is utilising all his power to protect YS Avinash Reddy. “Based on the developments unfolding with each passing day, one can direct a movie of a thriller genre,” Naidu remarked.

During the roadshow, Naidu learnt that the police seized the drones used for the event. The TDP chief demanded that the drones should be returned immediately, otherwise he would fight against the police as well.

Further, Naidu assured that he will make Visakhapatnam as one of the top IT and tourism hubs and financial capital city of Andhra Pradesh once the TDP wins in 2024 polls.

Earlier, TDP former minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and Anakapalli TDP in-charge Peela Govind Satyanarayana spoke about the YSRCP’s failures