Anakapalli police conduct special programmes for women, students

Anakapalli : Marking the International Women’s Day, the Anakapalli police organised a series of programmes focused on women’s safety at various police stations throughout the district on Saturday.

Under the guidance of Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha, the district police conducted medical tests for female police personnel, held an open house, and conducted awareness programmes for students.

As part of it, an awareness programme highlighting the responsibilities of the police women was organised for the students.

The students were educated about women’s rights laws the dangers of ragging and eve teasing, the concepts of good touch and bad touch, the potential misuse of social media, and awareness about cybercrimes. The police urged women and students to contact helpline numbers in case of emergencies to ensure quick assistance. The Superintendent of Police emphasised the importance of International Women’s Day and encouraged women to excel in all areas.

“Women are stepping into diverse fields and making significant strides. Despite facing challenges, they continue to shine in many sectors that were previously unexplored,” the Superintendent stated.

Reflecting on the past, the SP said that women were once confined to specific sectors, but the landscape has since changed. Anakapalli DSP M Sravani and Women Police Station DSP E Srinivas participated in various events.