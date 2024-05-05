Anakapalli: State stepped 100 years back in YSRCP rule says Balakrishna

Anakapalli : For the past five years, the YSRCP government has ruined the systems in Andhra Pradesh, pointed out actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Addressing the masses at the public meeting held in Elamanchili as part of the ‘Swarnandhra Sakara Yatra’ on Saturday, the actor-turned-politician criticised that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whiled away for the past five years and failed in his administration.

By seeking one chance, Balakrishna said, the Chief Minister made the state slip 100 years backward. “Apart from levying taxes, the prices of essential commodities have hit the roof. People are suffering under YSRCP’s rule and there is a dire need to end their struggles and it can happen only by electing the right leader for the state by extending support to the alliance candidates in the ensuing elections,” Balayya exhorted the voters. Even as new industries were not set up in Andhra Pradesh, the ones that existed also shifted to other states. Eventually, youths were deprived of employment and migrated from Andhra Pradesh in search of job opportunities, while a section of youth got addicted to drug abuse, lamented the Hindupur MLA.

“Apparently, all sections of people were impacted by the YSRCP government for the past five years. To put an end to their struggles, we have poured life into the ‘combine’ manifesto that will aid people in empowering their lives economically. The reason for the pain experienced by the people is due to lack of administration skills,” Balakrishna opined, adding that three of his last movies turned out to be a massive box office hit and in Hindupur, he intends to hit a hat-trick as an MLA. Among others, alliance candidate Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, were present.

