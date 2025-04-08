Anam inaugurates TTC in Atmakur

Nellore: Asserting is government’s commitment for protecting social and economic empowerment to women, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has urged women to utilise the opportunities in a proper manner.

He inaugurated free tailoring training centre (TTC) for women in Atmakur on Monday.

Minister Anam has said that the coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on uplifting the living standards of women by introducing various welfare programmes.

As part of this initiative, the government has arranged seven TTCs in Atmakur constituency, he said, adding that after successful completion of 90-day training, sewing machines will be given to the beneficiaries at free of cost.

The Minister said the government is very clear in implementing ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme in the current educational year at the time of opening the schools. The government also gearing up to launch ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme as guidelines are under progress. Anam claimed that Atmakur constituency had witnessed abnormal development as the government had launched various development works like construction of CC roads, tap connection to every house, pakka houses, drainage canals, etc by spending crores of rupees.