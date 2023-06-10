Anam Ramnarayana Reddy likely to join TDP after Lokesh's Padayatra in Nellore

Anam Ramnarayana Reddy has announced that he would join the Telugu Desam Party in the next month after the completion of Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra in the Nellore district.

The former minister announced this after he met the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad yesterday followed by meeting with TDP leaders in Nellore today. The MLA said that he would extend support by all means for success of Nara Lokesh Padayatra in Nellore.

On the 12th Nara Lokesh Yuvagalam Padayatra will enter the Nellore district. On the other hand, suspended MLA Mekapati Chandrashekhar Reddy met Nara Lokesh in Badvel and he is also likely to join the TDP soon.