Anantapur: Beneficiaries decry delay in implementation of Vathsalya

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The prospective beneficiaries of the Central scheme ‘Mission Vathsalya’ are disappointed with the inordinate delay of the state government in identifying beneficiaries and processing the application of beneficiaries for receiving financial assistance.

‘Mission Vathsalya’ involves financial help to orphan boys and girls, who are destitutes. More than 20,000 orphan boys and girls from the undivided district applied for receiving financial assistance nearly three months ago from the state in the first phase.

In the second phase too nearly 40,000 applications have been received. In both the phases around 60,000 prospective beneficiaries applied for the Vathsalya assistance from the Anantapur and Sathya Sai districts.

The state government is supposed to identify beneficiaries and send the list to the Central government. After the approval of the list, the Centre will transfer funds to state government and the later in turn will transfer assistance to the accounts of the guardians of beneficiaries.

The children will receive a financial assistance of Rs 4,000 every month until the age of 18 years.

ICDS Project Director B N Sridevi told The Hans India that the state government is on the job of processing applications in the first phase. “Once it is completed, the government will transfer the financial assistance into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. We are yet to get communication on the issue from the state government,” he said.