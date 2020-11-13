Anantapur: CM's Secretary Arokia Raj inspects RBK works

Anantapur: Secretary to the Chief Minister, Solomon Arokia Raj, visited a few village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras in Penukonda mandal, particularly in Mavaturu and Pedamanturu and enquired the people about the quality of construction works.

He also inspected the Nadu-Nedu works and enquired about the timing of completion of the school building works. He also visited school buildings in Goudanahalli village in Madakasira mandal. In Lepakshi mandal, Arokia Raj went on an inspection spree of school buildings in Chilamattur and Demakethepalle villages and also Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

District collector Gandham Chandru, joint collector A Siri, sub-collector Nishanthi and assistant collector G Surya and other officials accompanied the CM's secretary Solomon Arokya Raj.