Anantapur: Collector Gandham Chandrudu suspends two hospital employees

Hindupur (Anantapur): District Collector Gandham Chandrudu issued suspension orders to a staff nurse K Sunitha and pharmacy supervisor Rama Devi in the local government hospital for wrongly entering the hospital records that Remdesivir vaccine had been administered on the hospital patient Sanjeeva Prasad and also for telling lies to the patient in this regard and misleading the duty doctor that they had given the vaccine to the patient.

On a complaint against the doctor to the hospital authorities, Collector Gandham Chyandrudu asked sub-collector Nishanthi to inquire into the complaint. On confirmation by the sub-collector that the concerned staff made a fraudulent claim, the two hospital staff were suspended from their duties with immediate effect.