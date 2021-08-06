Anantapur: Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan extends full support to Kia Motors

Penukonda (Anantapur): District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has assured full cooperation to the Kia Motors management from the government in running the plant hassle-free.

She visited the plant along with Sub-Collector Naveen on Wednesday. She also visited the car production unit including the press shop, body shop, paint shop, engine shop and the test track in the plant premises.

She was apprised by the Kia officials on the training centres and on the community development initiatives under the CSR programmes.

Kia India Managing Director Cook Hyun Shim and Chief Administrative Officer Kub Dung Lee, legal department head Jude Lee, Principal Advisor Dr Somasekhar Reddy, CSR manager Ravi Sanker Reddy and Tahsildar Nagaraju were present.