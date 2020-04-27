Anantapur: Common people demand the opening of private hospitals

Anantapur: Several common people have been demanding usage of private nursing homes as government hospitals to treat non-Covid patients. The general public have been facing problems due to conversion of Government General Hospital in city into Covid 19 hospital and stopping OP and treatment for general ailments.

Private doctors are not rising to the occasion, but are shying away from treating people fearing coronavirus. In this context, Praja Science Vedika state president Dr M Suresh Babu, in a memorandum submitted to Covid special officer Vijayanand, appealed for transferring of all non-Covid cases to private hospitals and open them for the general patients.

Suresh stated that doctors from 10 government hospitals, good number of nurses, medical lab technicians and attendants have been striving to treat corona patients and to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. There has been shortage of safety kits and other equipment to protect doctors and nurses and the number of Covid cases have been increasing steadily in the district. About 140 doctors, nurses, house-surgeons are kept in quarantine and not even a single doctor attended interview for filling up of 93 existing vacancies.

Faculty and staff crunch in Medical College and GGH leads to grim situation. Due to lockdown all the private nursing homes have closed their shutters. The capacity of the labour ward is 100 now the ward is occupied with more than 250 pregnant women and their attendants are staying in the hospital.

Hence, we request the authorities to transfer Non-Covid cases to some of the private nursing homes and reduce the load on GGH, Suresh Babu urged.