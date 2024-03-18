Anantapur Constituency: Ex-MLA Prabhakar Chowdary steps up efforts to retain seat for TDP

Anantapur: As there is a possibility of TDP allotting Anantapur Assembly constituency to Jana Sena Party under the alliance obligation, former TDP MLA V Prabhakar Chowdary has stepped up his efforts to influence the party leadership against allotting the district headquarters constituency to JSP as the TDP is very strong in the constituency.

Prabhakar Chowdary served as an MLA between 2014 and 2019 and made a mark as a progressive people's representative. He however lost to YSRCP sitting MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy in 2019 at the height of Jagan wave then.

Now the ex-MLA is pulling all strings sitting at Vijayawada. Last week it was almost decided that the seat should be allotted to JSP but Chowdary succeeded in temporarily withholding the announcement of giving the constituency to the JSP. Recently, JSP district president and candidate for Anantapur constituency T C Varun even announced at the Nara Lokesh meeting at Uravakonda that he would abide by what the top leadership of the two parties decide and work for the victory of alliance in Anantapur.

Workers in both the parties are restless over the suspense continuing as they are unable to start campaigning in favour of their candidate. Now with the ECI releasing election notification, the party workers are awaiting party decision with bated breath.

Prabhakar Chowdary told The Hans India that he would abide by the decision of the party high command. Nevertheless he is trying his best to prevail upon the party leadership to retain the seat to TDP. He says a decision will be coming in a couple of days as the election notification has already been issued.

T C Varun, district Jana Sena Party president speaking to The Hans India, said that he would work with the ex-MLA V Prabhakar Chowdary as one army for the victory of the alliance to form the next government in the State.

He would as the JSP president of the erstwhile Anantapur district work for the victory of all TDP candidates in the remaining 13 constituencies in the district.

Immediately after the formal announcement, joint coordination committees would be formed for close and active cooperation between the two parties.