No arrests made yet, says Police Commissioner
Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand said on Friday that no arrests have been made so far in the Atul Subhash suicide case. Speaking to the media, the Police Commissioner said no arrests have been made yet in the case and special teams of the police department have launched a hunt for the accused persons.
“The Marathahalli police have lodged an FIR based on the complaint of the brother of the deceased person. The case is being probed by the officer of the rank of a police inspector. A comprehensive investigation has been taken up as the case is being discussed widely on social media and in society,” he stated.
“It is our duty to get justice for the deceased person and the accused will be tracked soon. The police are gathering evidence in the case,” Dayanand stated. Earlier, sources stated that Karnataka Police arrested the mother-in-law and brother-in-law of late Atul Subhash, who committed suicide on December 9 over alleged demand by his wife’s family for Rs 3 crore as settlement.