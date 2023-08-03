Anantapur: CPI to launch bus yatra from Aug 17

Anantapur: Twin district committees of CPI will launch 3-day bus yatra from August 17 to expose the failures of ruling YSRCP government in the state.

Addressing the gathering on Wednesday, CPI leader Jaffer took a dig at the Central government and Manipur Chief Minister for the massacre of Kuki community and for siding with one community to which the chief minister and most of the MLAs belonged to.

The CPI leaders called upon all opposition parties to support no trust motion against the Modi government. They maintained that the chief minister Jagan does not have the guts to support the opposition sponsored no-confidence motion because of vested interests to win his cases in the court and MP Avinash Reddy.

The bus yatra will cover the entire state as well and expose the failures of the BJP government at the Centre and Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The CPI will also conduct road shows throughout the state in all important towns. CPI leader Vemaiah exposed the shallow claims of the government on the housing programme.

Out of the 62,000 houses sanctioned, only 11,000 were completed. He maintained despite restrictions imposed by National Green Tribunal on sand quarrying, sand smuggling to Karnataka is going on unabated.

The yatra was launched with the slogan ‘Save the country and protect the state.’

Several party leaders participated in the bus yatra.