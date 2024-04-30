Strict action against drunk drivers - District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool District 2nd Class Judge Ramaiah sentenced a person to two days imprisonment and a fine of 2100 for driving under the influence of alcohol in the surrounding areas of Nagar Kurnool.

For this Nagar Kurnool SI Govardhan and CDO Gunasekhar District SP praised, who was jailed for drunk and driving and said he belongs to Chinnayya Gadwal.

Similarly, district SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath has issued a warning to all the police officers in the district to take strict action against those driving under the influence of alcohol.