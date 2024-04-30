Live
- Piyush Goyal files nomination from Mumbai North LS seat
- Strict action against drunk drivers - District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu and 'Laapataa Ladies' fame Nitanshi Goel Soar High on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List This Week
- India’s aluminium industry will need ~USD 29 billion CAPEX to go net-zero: CEEW
- Germany witnesses a growth of 32.6% visitors from India compared to previous year. Records 826703 overnight stays in 2023
- Crunchy, Crispy, Delicious: Savouring the Summer Fried Snacks of Telangana and Beyond
- Lifestyle launches Carrera Eyewear with Pat Cummins at its Begumpet store in Hyderabad
- Rashmi Group's Visionary Move: Unveiling the Future Growth Hub in Mumbai's Naigaon, Vasai, and Virar
- SC dismisses plea filed by former IPS officer Debasish Dhar challenging rejection of nomination
- Worldline ePayments India gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator
Just In
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and 'Laapataa Ladies' fame Nitanshi Goel Soar High on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List This Week
On this week's IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu secured the 4th position.
On this week's IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu secured the 4th position. The actress recently shared the poster of her upcoming movie Bangaram on the occasion of her birthday, marking her debut into production. Additionally, Samantha is gearing up for the Indian spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. It’s a spin-off of the American series Citadel. Actress Nitanshi Goel, known for her character as Phool Kumari in Laapataa Ladies, has secured the 8th position, as the movie was recently released on an OTT platform.
Sobhita Dhulipala maintains her position at the top for the fourth successive week, while Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Aamir Khan have acquired the 2nd, 7th and 10th ranks, respectively.
The Popular Indian Celebrities feature, available exclusively on the IMDb app for Android and iOS, highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on more than 200 million monthly visits to IMDb worldwide. Entertainment fans can see who is trending every week, follow their favorite entertainers, and discover new breakout talent.