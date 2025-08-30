Anantapur declared illicit liquor-free district

Anantapur: Anantapur district has officially been declared an Illicit Liquor-Free District, announced District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, IAS. The declaration was made during a review meeting held on Friday at the Mini Conference Hall in Anantapur Collectorate, focused on the Navaodayam 2.0 initiative under the Prohibition and Excise Department.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector revealed that 104 villages in the district have been recognized as illicit liquor-free villages.

He emphasized the need for continuous and rigorous raids to eliminate illicit liquor production and sale. He also urged excise and police officials to act swiftly and implement effective measures to curb the menace.

As part of this mission, the Excise Department launched awareness posters under the Navaodayam 2.0 Illicit Liquor Eradication Program, with the slogan: “Let’s drive out illicit liquor, let’s protect our health.” The Collector unveiled these posters during the session.

A dedicated control room number (14405) has also been introduced for public assistance and reporting related to illicit liquor activities.

Several officials attended the review meeting, including Excise Deputy Commissioner Nagamaddayya, Assistant Commissioner Chandrasekhar Reddy, Excise Superintendent D. Rammohan Reddy, DSP Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Excise Superintendent Revathi, and CI-level officers Satyanarayana, Sunil, Sagar, Somashekar, Sunitha, Jayanath Reddy, and SI Zakir.

The initiative marks a significant step in promoting public health and enforcing prohibition laws effectively in the district.