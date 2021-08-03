Anantapur: Dispose grievance petitions speedily says Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has taken time to care for the needs and personal grievances of people, who thronged in large numbers to the district collectorate here on Monday.

Nagalakshmi gave a patient hearing to men and women, who came to her to complain about injustice meted out to them, be it for a denied pension, land disputes involving bigwigs or a welfare scheme denied due to local politics.

The district collector directed the officials concerned to take care of the petitions concerned and attend to them before the next Spandana programme. District officials and joint collectors' Dr A Siri, Nishanth, Gangadhar Goud and Nishanthi were present.