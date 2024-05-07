Google TV's 'Magic Button' Premieres with Walmart's Onn 4K Pro: A Sneak Peek

Google's long-rumoured "Magic Button" shortcut for Google TV has finally surfaced in the real world, debuting on the remote control of Walmart's upcoming Onn 4K Pro streaming box.

AFTVnews recently obtained a sneak peek of Walmart's unreleased Onn 4K Pro, which runs on Google TV. The remote showcases the much-discussed "customizable button" positioned in the top right corner. This button, referred to as the "customizable button," allows users to program it as a shortcut to their favourite app or to switch inputs, effectively replacing the dedicated TV input button found on previous Onn streaming box remotes.

The appearance of the "Magic Button" marks a significant development, considering it has been circulating in association with Google TV-related hardware for some time. Initially teased in marketing materials for Google's Chromecast TV debut in 2020, the button resurfaced last year within Android TV beta code under the moniker "Magic Button." Speculation suggests that Google may unveil a new version of Chromecast featuring this innovation at its upcoming I/O developer conference on May 14th.

The Onn 4K Pro, leaked last week during a YouTube livestream by Superdell-TV, boasts several noteworthy features. Alongside the Magic Button, it integrates a built-in smart speaker and "Pro" functionalities such as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Moreover, the remote includes a prominent "Free TV" button designed to navigate users to Google's FAST channels. Although the Onn 4K Pro has yet to make an appearance on Walmart's official website, leaks suggest an imminent official release.

Walmart's Onn 4K Pro serves as a preview of Google TV's evolving capabilities. It introduces the much-anticipated Magic Button and offers a glimpse into future advancements in streaming technology.