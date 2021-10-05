Anantapur: DTC orders vehicle users to fix high security registration plates

Anantapur: Deputy Transport Commissioner Shivaram Prasad has made it clear that all vehicles registered in 2015 and after are required to display high security registration plates.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the DTO stated that the government vehicles and vehicles hired by government were first supposed to install high security registration number plates.

The rules that apply to all vehicle owners also apply to government vehicles and its hired vehicles.

Based on strict instructions from the Centre and state governments, the high security registration plates were being supplied by the department for quite some time. He revealed that scores of number plates were lying with several agencies and the RTA offices.

Prasad said that those purchasing new cars will be supplied the number plates free of cost while others will have to purchase the same for a price.

He revealed the number plates supply agencies were asked to make the plates with uniformity. He expressed confidence that the accidents rate would drastically go down if they install the high security number plates.

RDO Sudhakar Reddy and motor vehicle inspector K Athika and Deputy Inspector B V Prasad were present.