Anantapur Government General Hospital gears up to renovate oxygen supply points

Anantapur: The Government General Hospital administration under the chairmanship of District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has geared up to meet the exigencies of oxygen need by activating all the liquid oxygen cylinder supply points in the GGH, Super Speciality Hospital and Cancer Hospital in the city.

Besides these supply points, other towns in the district including Hindupur, Kadiri, Guntakal and Puttaparthi are also being readied to make liquid oxygen available to Covid-19 patients at a cost of Rs 460 crore.

Most of the supply points are renovated to meet the requirements. Many liquid oxygen points were damaged due to poor maintenance and the supply points suffered leakage, according to the sources.

At present, the GGH and super speciality hospital together has 13 kilolitres of oxygen and 6 kilolitres in cancer hospital. Last year during the first wave of Covid-19, many patients suffered due to lack of liquid oxygen. Now, there is need to repair oxygen supply pipelines to avoid the wastage.

The oxygen pipelines in government hospitals were laid unscientifically with technical errors and there is a need for monitoring of pipelines to fix leakages. DMHO Dr Venkateshwara Rao told The Hans India that a team is working on pipelines, values and flow meters to repair the leakage, if there is any.

He said oxygen supply points are being monitored regularly. At present, the hospitals have enough oxygen supply for 3-4 days and new supplies will arrive in mean time. The district has 305 active positive cases.

As many as 4,315 people were tested out of whom 305 tested positive. The cases are on rise in Garladinne, Lepakshi, BK Samudram, Gorantla, Kadiri and Kambadur. Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi, who is tested positive for virus, is in home isolation.