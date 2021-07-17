Anantapur: Hans India called 'voice of voiceless'

Anantapur: AP Council for Higher Education Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy observed that The Hans India daily has over a decade emerged as an alternative newspaper to the existing English news dailies

Participating in the newspaper's 10th anniversary celebrations at the JNTUA campus here on Friday, Hemchandra Reddy said The Hans India has grown leaps and bounds during its decade long journey and made a mark on the two Telugu states and beyond. It has grown in readership and gained nationwide recognition reflecting the voice of voiceless and all sections of society. He wished The Hans India a bright future and hoped it would continue to win people's hearts. JNTUA Vice-Chancellor B Ranga Janardhana complimented the management and editorial team of newspaper on its 10th anniversary. He said The Hans India has emerged as a newspaper that is 'All things to All people'. He said the growth of the paper was reflected in the number of editions and printing centres in AP and Telangana apart from its Delhi edition. He wished the newspaper management and editorial staff all the best. JNTUA Registrar and Rector C Sasidhar and Vijaykumar respectively described the newspaper as a hope on the horizon imbibing cultural values and latest trends in journalism.