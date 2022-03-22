Anantapur: Hexaware Technologies offers job letters to 59 PVKK students

Anantapur: About 59 students of PVKK Engineering College, Rudrampet, Anantapur are offered job letters by Hexaware Technologies Ltd in a job mela conducted on March 18.

Speaking on the occasion, college principal Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu said 59 students of the college were selected and they would get annual income of Rs 2 lakh per annum.

Dr Bhanu Kiran, Dean, Campus Recruitment, College Chairman Palle Kishore, Treasurer Palle Sindhura, Ownership Representative Srikanth Reddy and Dean Santosh Kumar Reddy congratulated the students.