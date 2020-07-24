Anantapur: Largest Coronavirus Care Centre to come up in Raptadu constituency

Anantapur: The state government is all set to give clearance to the largest Covid Care Centre in Raptadu constituency on the national high way for which arrangements are being made by the district administration. After a formal clearance from the government, Collector Gandham Chandrudu will go ahead with the proposal to set up the hospital in a civil supplies ware house with 1,500 beds including a separate facility for women.

An estimated Rs.10 crore is likely to cost for converting the ware house into a hospital. The district has the highest number of covid cases in the state and this has prompted the government to have the largest covid hospital in the district head-quarters. Of the 1500 beds as many as 500 beds have been earmarked for women.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu told 'The Hans India' that the centre will also have clinical diagnostic facility where covid tests will be conducted to determine whether the patients need hospital or home isolation. The hospital will have two bore-wells and a RO plant. Nearly 200 pre-fabricated toilets will be part of the facility. The centre will host a kitchen to cook nutritious food to the patients.

Joint Collector Dr.Siri is overseeing arrangements for the establishment of the hospital. Meanwhile the district collector issued a notification that the Government General Hospital has been declared a full-fledged Covid Hospital with immediate effect to handle growing number of positive cases in the district.