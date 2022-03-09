Anantapur: Medical doctor becomes IAS officer with an urge to do something for poor

Anantapur: A medical doctor turned IAS officer with a difference is Dr Attada Siri, the present Joint Collector for Development and Sachivalayams. Native of Srikakulam district and educated in Visakhapatnam city, she took to study of medicine with a passion to reach out to the poorest of the poor, on her parents' advice.

However, an urge to do something for the poor expanded her horizon of thinking and ambition to become no less than an IAS officer. To connect with the common man and change the impression on bureaucracy as real public servants was what catapulted her to what she is.

Simplicity, patience, calm nature, perseverance in her duty and a willingness to lend her ears to the woes of people had brought laurels to her from women and the general public.

During the height of Covid-19 operations, she proved her mettle as she was made in-charge of the Government General Hospital Covid outreach. Having a heart of a medical doctor and executing her work as an able administrator, Siri saw to it that the Covid patients are well cared for, efficiently reached-out both at the Covid hospitals and care centres.

She earned a name as a caring official with a humane approach. She seized every opportunity to make her presence felt as someone who can make a difference.

The village secretariats are the lifeline of the YSRCP government and are viewed as a political game-changers. Sensing the importance of the village and ward secretariats, she plunged into action by frequently visiting the secretariats and inspecting the style of functioning of the staff as well as the performance of the Sachivalayams.

She improved the quality of work and the response of the staff to the people. She ensured that every application from the people is disposed off, within the stipulated period. No wonder, the people call her 'A woman IAS officer with a difference.'

Talking to The Hans India, Siri said that her ambition was to serve the hapless and the poor and she quit her profession as a medical doctor to enter a wider spectrum of service where opportunities for service are larger. She said that she enjoyed a sense of satisfaction and pride in reaching out to the stakeholders of government's welfare programes.