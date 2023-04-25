Anantapur: Nadu-Nedu works hit by shortage of funds

Anantapur-Puttaparthi : Under the second phase of 'Nadu-Nedu' schools modernisation programme taken up in last fiscal, over 1,100 plus schools renovation and modernisation including additional classrooms construction had been taken up in Anantapur and Sathya Sai districts. The works in 1,100 schools each in both the districts is under progress since 2022 including additional classrooms construction in 408 schools in the twin districts. Since January 2023, works registered tardy progress due to shortage of funds.

Under phase 2, 1,103 schools in each district was taken up. The number includes 23 junior colleges and 95 Anganwadi buildings. The contractors were asked to complete their construction by May 12, 2023 but as things standby they are unlikely to stick to completion schedules due to financial constraints. The state government budget for 110 schools was Rs 386 crore but it released only Rs 115 crore in 2022. After the works were suspended for three months since January 2023, of late, Rs 31 crore were released. July 12, the deadline for completion of second phase of schools' renovation is unlikely to be honoured by the contractors. The total budget amount sanctioned for Anantapur and Sathya Sai districts was Rs 670 odd crores but not even 50 percent of the budget has been released and so the June 12 deadline is now a question mark.

The contractors say that it is not easy to stick to deadlines as many schools and junior colleges had been added. Unless the balance funds are released immediately, works even if executed on war footing is not possible. The works will go on even throughout 2023-24, they opined. In case of some schools, the government failed to supply cement and iron in time. The government being deeply mired in financial doll drums is unlikely to release the funds required. Even the parents of children, who are supposed to release their individual contribution from their Amma Vodi funds are not parting with the funds and therefore the bathrooms and latrines are not being maintained, according to school headmasters.

Only 1,200 schools were covered under the 'Manabadi Nadu-Nedu' programme so far.

Of the 1,100, works related to 800 schools alone were grounded in the first phase. In 400 schools, works like paintings of toilets and water treatment arrangements are in progress. Toilet maintenance in some schools is far from satisfactory while in some institutions temporary arrangement is being made from other sources for the supply of water.

Some contractors could not complete the works assigned to them due to shortage of funds. NABARD, which adopted 10 schools in the district, has failed to wrap up the renovation works, among other amenities.

Except the schools that are near district headquarters, several schools which have good toilets are not being maintained as many teachers cite paucity of funds as the reason for their poor maintenance. Going by the present scenario, in all probability, works will not be completed even in the election year if funds are not released. The contractors are reluctant to invest their funds as they are afraid that in the event of a change in government, they will not get their dues, going by the past experiences of contractors.